BC Wildfire Service has a new pair of airtankers based in Kamloops

Photo: Nathan Ritchie An RJ-85 580 in front of skimmer planes at the Kamloops Airport.

The BC Wildfire Service has contracted some new planes for this year's wildfire season, to be based in Kamloops.

A pair of RJ-85 580 'heavy' airtankers will be spending the summer at Fulton Field; while the wildfire service had two of them here in 2016 for a month, this is the first year they'll be here all season, says Eric Antifaeff, the service's superintendent of airtanker operations.

The pair are rather eye-catching as well. They're commercial jets modified to carry 11,300 litres of retardant. Antifaeff says instead of mounting the tank on the bottom, as people might expect and as seen on other planes, the RJ-85 580s are wrapped around the fuselage, giving it a bulging look.

"It allows them not have to do any other modifications," he tells Castanet.

A British built plane, they're more commonly used (unmodified) as regional passenger jets in Europe, Antifaeff says.

In the past, Convair CV-580s were based out of Kamloops, with 8,000 litres of capacity. The RJ-85 580s are actually quieter than the Convairs; despite having four jet engines, they were built to meet airport noise restrictions.

Antifaeff notes that one misconception with tankers is that they drop their load all at once.

"It doesn't have to release all the retardant at once," he says. "The same plane can make multiple passes."

The wildfire service has also contracted two additional skimmer planes (AT-802F Fire Boss planes) for the Kamloops base, bringing the total up to six. They're able to scoop water from over 1,700 bodies of water across the province.

"For 2020, the airtanker fleet was modified to provide 15 per cent more fire retardant capacity, and one additional six-plane skimmer group was added to provide 150 per cent more skimmer capacity, in response to changing wildfire behaviour in British Columbia and elsewhere in Canada," states the service in an email. "The BCWS airtanker fleet is in a gradual transition to 'next-generation' aircraft to capitalize on newer technologies and to ensure reliability."