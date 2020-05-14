156834
Kamloops  

Merritt RCMP looking for dashcam footage in case of missing woman

Merritt RCMP are hoping to get their hands on dashcam footage that could help solve the case of a missing woman

Lalie Honeywell was last seen on May 11, around 6 p.m., at the Double D Inn located in the 1500 block of Nicola Avenue in Merritt. Police were notified of her disappearance around 9:30 a.m. the following morning. 

In a news release, Mounties say items believed to belong to Honeywell were located near Nicola Avenue in the vicinity of the Nicola River Bridge on the eastern edge of the town. The belongings discovery prompted a search of the Nicola River by search and rescue teams and the Kelowna RCMP Air Services. 

"The search of the high waters of the Nicola River has now been completed, with negative results," says Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey with the RCMP Southeast District, in the release. "Although search and rescue personnel are no longer scouring the area, the RCMP continues its search for Lalie and its investigation into her disappearance."

Investigators are asking motorists who travelled in the area of the Nicola River Bridge, along Nicola Avenue, any time after 5 p.m. on May 11 to review their footage for any signs of Honeywell. 

The 44-year-old Indigenous woman is described as 5'3'' tall, with short, brown hair and brown eyes. She weighs around 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing jeans, a purple shirt and a pair of DC brand shoes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call their local police or the Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4262.

