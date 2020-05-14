156606
Kamloops  

Five people arrested after allegedly stealing ATM in 150 Mile House

5 arrested following ATM theft

You have to get up really early to get a jump on the RCMP, apparently — 4:30 a.m. won't cut it.

Five people were arrested by RCMP yesterday (May 13) in the Cariboo after an ATM in 150 Mile House was allegedly stolen.

Around 4:30 a.m., the ATM at the Husky Gas bar in 150 Mile House was forcibly taken by four individuals, according to a press release. They arrived in the store wearing balaclavas and carried a weapon, were able to get the ATM free, got it outside and loaded it into a black truck.

They fled the scene, police say, and drove south.

Williams Lake RCMP responded and alerted 100 Mile House RCMP, as that was the direction the suspects were headed.

Police also identified a second vehicle associated with the theft, a Pontiac Sunfire. That vehicle was located, but when police attempted to stop it, the Sunfire fled down a rural road, notes the release.

Police set up a containment area and searched it; around 6:50 a.m., they found the vehicle and the suspects trying to camouflage themselves and the vehicle in some brush.

Five people were arrested, including two youths. One of the adults is a prolific offender known to the Williams Lake RCMP.

The truck and ATM have been recovered.

The investigation is ongoing and police are looking for tips. They can be contacted at 1-250-392-6211; alternatively, Crime Stoppers can be reached anonymously at 1-8000-222-8477.

