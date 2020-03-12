Impaired Kamloops driver crashes into his own home

Photo: Contributed

Kamloops RCMP remind people to plan a safe ride home after an impaired driver crashed into his own house Wednesday afternoon.

The collision happened on the 200 block of Evans Avenue, police say.

"When officers arrived at the address, they found that a car had driven across a lawn and struck house," Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said in a press release. "There was minor damage to the house and moderate damage to the car."

Police suspected the driver was impaired and issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition. The vehicle, meanwhile, was impounded.

There was one person in the house at the time of the crash; the person was not injured and the driver didn't sustain any injuries.

"Always have a plan to get yourself home safely after drinking," said Shelkie. "Consider taking a cab, public transportation or calling a friend or relative for a ride."