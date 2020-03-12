154741
Kamloops  

Impaired Kamloops driver crashes into his own home

Crashes into own house

- | Story: 279275

Kamloops RCMP remind people to plan a safe ride home after an impaired driver crashed into his own house Wednesday afternoon. 

The collision happened on the 200 block of Evans Avenue, police say. 

"When officers arrived at the address, they found that a car had driven across a lawn and struck house," Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said in a press release. "There was minor damage to the house and moderate damage to the car."

Police suspected the driver was impaired and issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition. The vehicle, meanwhile, was impounded.

There was one person in the house at the time of the crash; the person was not injured and the driver didn't sustain any injuries.

"Always have a plan to get yourself home safely after drinking," said Shelkie. "Consider taking a cab, public transportation or calling a friend or relative for a ride."

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kamloops News

154347


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




155616


145991
Real Estate
4119811
20 3381 Village Green Way
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$174,900
more details
154318


154083


Send us your News Tips!


Soft 103.9

Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Arnie
Arnie Kamloops SPCA >


152116


Newly discovered insect species named after Lady Gaga

Showbiz
Lady Gaga's flamboyant style has inspired the name of a new insect species. The Kaikaia gaga is a new species of the...
Photoshopped gems
Galleries
The world would be a very different place without Photoshop.
Photoshopped gems (2)
Galleries
Super spoiled pup gets held by owner in hilarious fashion
Must Watch
Hefty Lefty is just so spoiled. Check it out! Too funny!
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Thursday morning awesomeness is here!




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
154475
154362