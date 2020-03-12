155392
Kamloops  

Tourism association monitoring COVID-19 situation

Eyes on tourism fallout

The Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association says it is keeping a close eye on the coronavirus.

TOTA is working with provincial and federal agencies, Destination Canada and Destination BC and other industry stakeholders and partners to access the current and potential impact of the virus on the tourism industry.

“We are all working together on a coordinated approach and consistent messaging to help minimize the effect on business going forward,” said Glenn Mandziuk, president and CEO.

“TOTA will continue to monitor the situation, and our crisis communications coordinator, Rob Grifone, is taking part in regular provincial briefings to ensure we have the most accurate and up-to-date information.”

According to TOTA, while there are currently no reported cases of COVID-19 in the Thompson Okanagan region and just over 100 persons infected in total in Canada to date, indications are that these numbers will increase in the coming days.

“The health and well being of our community, visitors and industry is always our No. 1 priority and we are on hand to answer any questions or address concerns you may have,” said Mandziuk. “A reminder that these circumstances can bring negative media attention and unreliable information through social media channels. We encourage you to stay informed and use clear, accurate, and up-to-date information from official resources only.”

