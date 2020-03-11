154834
Syfy series seeks Kamloops locals as filming extras

Van Helsing wants you

Are you a Kamloops local 18 or older?

Able to transport yourself to the Tranquille area and available for 10 hours (or potentially more) each day between March 23 and April 3?

If you answered yes to all of those questions, the producers of the Syfy original series Van Helsing might be interested in you. They're currently casting extras for scenes shot around Kamloops. The show is currently in its fifth season.

Roles include generic characters like "scientist, townspeople or dead people," according to a post by the Thompson-Nicola Film Commission on Facebook.

Extras will be paid a minimum of $20 an hour.

To apply, you need to send a recent photo of yourself, your contact info and where you're coming from (and how you're travelling) to [email protected].

152408


