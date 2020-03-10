New, one-day music festival coming to Kamloops this summer

Photo: Brendan Kergin

Harper Mountain will play host to more than a dozen musical acts this summer as a new family-friendly festival launches in August.

Dubbed the Harper Mountain Music Festival, the event is planned for Aug. 22, with acts like Five Alarm Funk, Caribbean soul singer Caleb Hart and bluesy-rockers Redwood. Locals musicians will also take the stage, like The County Line, Henry Small and Lindsay May.

While music will be the focus, it's not the only thing planned for the ski mountain. Local artisans, food trucks and local breweries will all be on hand, according to a press release.

Family-friendly doesn't just refer to the music — there'll be a Timbits' Kids Playzone and a bike course set up by local company District Bicycle Co. Also, proceeds will go to a variety of local charities: KidSport, the Kamloops Food Bank, Kamloops Bike Riders Association and People in Motion (Kamloops), according to the release.

The festival is being organized by locals at MPRO 4 Entertainment and Kammerce Promotions.

"The MPRO 4 Entertainment partnership has been looking for an opportunity to hold a bigger event while also benefitting some organizations within the community," says Drew McLean, owner of Kammerce and a partner in MPRO 4.

Gates for the event will open at noon on Aug. 22, with the first act on stage at 1 p.m. Tickets for the festival go on sale March 10, with an early bird sale ($49.00 for adults 16+, $27.50 for a youth pass, 12 to 15 years of age, or $149 for a four-person pass).

For more information, click HERE.