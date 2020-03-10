155433
Kamloops  

Community grant to support three Kamloops projects

$45K for harm reduction

A community health and harm reduction grant will support three initiatives in Kamloops, according to the city.

The grant, worth $44,556.61, will go toward the installation of tamper-proof sharps bins, weekly community cleanups and the gathering of information on needle disposal, according to a press release.

"The goal of the project is to involve individuals with relevant lived experience in the effort to ensure harm reduction supplies, such as sharps, are properly disposed of," states the release. "Participants will receive real wages for real work and be connected with appropriate social services."

The grant is supported by the Community Action Initiative, the Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions and the Overdose Emergency Response Centre.

Disposal of needles has been a hot topic locally in the recent past. In 2018, a pair of Kamloopsians bought thousands of needles back as part of their own project, frustrated with what they felt was a slow response to the issue from government agencies. Last year, the city pushed Interior Health on the issue, among others related to addiction.

