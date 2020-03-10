155433
Kamloops  

Kamloops RCMP on lookout for missing woman

Police in Kamloops need help finding a missing 30-year-old woman.

Christie Ann Stewart was last seen on March 6 in the Sahali area of Kamloops.

"Christie has been reported missing by her peers, and this type of occurrence is uncharacteristic of her," says RCMP Sgt. Brandon Buliziuk. "We would appreciate any information the public could offer that may lead us to confirming Christie's well-being."

Stewart is described as: Caucasian, five feet three inches tall, 125 pounds, with longer, light brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and grey hoodie and black pants.

She may go by the nickname or alias "Kittie."

Anyone with information about Stewart's whereabouts is asked to call Kamloops RCMP detachment at 250-828-3000.

