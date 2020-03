Photo: RCMP

Kamloops RCMP are looking for a missing 37-year-old man, last seen March 8.

Family and friends haven't heard from Nathaniel Hughes since Sunday, police say.

Hughes is described as: Caucasian, five feet 10 inches tall, 180 pounds, with short, brown hair.

RCMP are uncertain about what type of clothing he may be wearing.

If you have seen Hughes or know anything about where he is, call police at 250-828-3000.