RCMP traffic safety checks catch over 150 violations in one day

156 tickets in one day

If you got a ticket on Friday (March 6) while driving in Kamloops, you weren't the only one.

Police issued 156 violation tickets as Kamloops RCMP City Traffic Unit, Southeast District Integrated Road Safety Unit and Central Interior Traffic Services focused efforts on Columbia Street, Lansdowne Street and Tranquille Road, according to a release.

“Fatal and serious injury motor vehicle collisions due to distracted driving are completely preventable,” says Cpl. Jodi Shelkie in the release.

“The RCMP reminds drivers to keep their eyes on the road and their hands on the wheel.”

That's pertinent since 88 of the tickets were for using an electronic device while another 50 were for seatbelts (well, the lack thereof).

Those two infractions made up almost 90 per cent of the tickets issued.

Other tickets handed out include littering from a vehicle and not having insurance.

March is distracted driving awareness month, according to the RCMP.

A day earlier, before they conducted their roadside checks in Kamloops, a release was issued about the subject.

Police say they'll continue to focus on distracted driving and seatbelt use throughout the month.

