Kamloops  

Ambulance call to plane at Kamloops Airport not virus-related

911 call out to airport

A medical call to a flight landing at the Kamloops Airport today didn't have anything to do with COVID-19.

Airport Manager Ed Ratuski says an Air Canada flight which landed around 12:30 p.m. was delayed for about 20 minutes as B.C. Emergency Health Services helped a passenger.

While he couldn't comment on the specific reason for the call, he said it was unrelated to the COVID-19 virus spreading worldwide.

Passengers were able to disembark and the only impact to airport operations was the delay of the outbound flight on the same plane, Ratuski says.

In regards to travelling while the COVID-19 virus spreads, Ratuski advises people to check with the American CDC, B.C. CDC and federal global affairs websites.

"That's where they're going to get the most accurate info about what restrictions are in place and what precautions they should be taking," he says. "That's what we're doing as the facility operator."

