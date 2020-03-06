155532
Kamloops  

Kamloops-Thompson School District cancels all spring break trips to Europe

All school trips cancelled

- | Story: 278861

The COVID-19 outbreak has prompted the Kamloops school district to cancel all group tours heading to Europe this spring break. 

In a news release issued this afternoon (March 6), SD 73 says the decision affects 38 staff and students from Clearwater Secondary, Valleyview Secondary and Sa-Hali who had planned to visit various parts of Europe beginning March 13. 

"Unfortunately, this year we are faced with a global challenge with the outbreak of COVID-19,” says Bill Hamblett, assistant superintendent of secondary schools, in the release. "Due to the risk of harm for students and staff travelling to regions of Europe, we had to make the call to cancel these trips."

The trip to Costa Rica for South Kam students is still going ahead as planned; the Kamloops-Thompson School District says it will continue to monitor the situation daily and respond to any changes.

The district notes it's currently working with travel providers and individual schools to see if trips can be refunded, rescheduled or rerouted. 

"Schools and trip organizers will communicate directly with affected students and families about the next steps related to funds," says Hamblett.

He adds a number of factors went into making the final call. Everything from the Health Canada advisories, to the possibility of being quarantined.

Hamblett called today's announcement a "necessary precaution."

On March 4, KamloopsMatters was told by the school district that no school board-approved overseas trips were planned, but that a number of students were heading across the pond on private excursions.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kamloops News

150587


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




151852


145991
Real Estate
4085513
47-1133 FINDLAY ROAD
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$187,900
more details
154737


150922


Send us your News Tips!


Soft 103.9

Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Bucky
Bucky Kamloops SPCA >


153479


Memes about kids

Galleries
Relatable memes if you have children.
Dancing for the first time
Must Watch
Toddler born without leg dances for the first time! So cute.
Friday Fails- March 6, 2020
Galleries
Fails. Many fails.
Friday Fails- March 6, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Taylor Swift donates $1 million to Nashville tornado relief effort
Showbiz
Taylor Swift has donated $1 million to aid Nashville, Tennessee...




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
155016
155314