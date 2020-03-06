Kamloops-Thompson School District cancels all spring break trips to Europe

Photo: Pexels

The COVID-19 outbreak has prompted the Kamloops school district to cancel all group tours heading to Europe this spring break.

In a news release issued this afternoon (March 6), SD 73 says the decision affects 38 staff and students from Clearwater Secondary, Valleyview Secondary and Sa-Hali who had planned to visit various parts of Europe beginning March 13.

"Unfortunately, this year we are faced with a global challenge with the outbreak of COVID-19,” says Bill Hamblett, assistant superintendent of secondary schools, in the release. "Due to the risk of harm for students and staff travelling to regions of Europe, we had to make the call to cancel these trips."

The trip to Costa Rica for South Kam students is still going ahead as planned; the Kamloops-Thompson School District says it will continue to monitor the situation daily and respond to any changes.

The district notes it's currently working with travel providers and individual schools to see if trips can be refunded, rescheduled or rerouted.

"Schools and trip organizers will communicate directly with affected students and families about the next steps related to funds," says Hamblett.

He adds a number of factors went into making the final call. Everything from the Health Canada advisories, to the possibility of being quarantined.

Hamblett called today's announcement a "necessary precaution."

On March 4, KamloopsMatters was told by the school district that no school board-approved overseas trips were planned, but that a number of students were heading across the pond on private excursions.