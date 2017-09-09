45486
Severe drought conditions

The Province has announced a Level 4 drought rating for the South Thompson, Kettle and Granby watersheds.

The Province is urging all surface water and groundwater users, including residents, industry, farmers and municipalities, to voluntarily reduce water consumption due to continuing warm and dry conditions.

A Level 4 drought rating recommends maximum reduction of water use.

Recent precipitation in the Southern Interior has not been substantial enough to recharge streams. With a forecast of continued dry conditions, stream flows are expected to continue to drop, providing additional stress for fish and ecosystems, as well as reducing water supplies for water users.

The Province has elevated to Drought Level 4 because conditions are extremely dry and stream flows are approaching critical environmental low-flow thresholds for fish populations, including spawning kokanee, chinook and sockeye salmon in the South Thompson watershed, and rainbow and brown trout in the Kettle and Granby watersheds.

The Salmon, Similkameen, Nicola and Coldwater watersheds already reached Drought Level 4 earlier in the season.

If voluntary reductions of water use are not sufficient to maintain flows above critical levels, the Province may consider regulating water usage under the Water Sustainability Act.

Specific actions could include the temporary suspension of water licences or short-term water approvals to restore flows to minimum critical levels in the impacted streams.

Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resources and Rural Development staff are in the process of directly contacting water users in critical watersheds to encourage water conservation and to advise of potential water regulation.

Local water conservation bylaws may differ from provincial water conservation targets due to local water supply and demand, and the availability of storage (lakes and reservoirs) or groundwater. Residential, agricultural and industrial water users located within municipalities and regional districts are encouraged to observe local water conservation bylaws where they exist.

