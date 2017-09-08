Classes bursting at seams

Photo: Contributed Some classes are bursting at the seams in the Kamloops area.

As students settle down for another school year, some classes are bursting at the seams in the Kamloops area.

Enrolment numbers are close to what was projected by district staff at the end of last year and there are 294 more students in the district this year than last year.

However, some of our schools saw greater-than-expected enrolment. Dallas Elementary, for example, registered 412 students, which is 32 more than expected.

At Valleyview Secondary, administrators registered 957 students, meaning that school is operating at almost 140 per cent capacity, with eight portables on site.

While final numbers won’t be known until the end of September, preliminary estimates from the first week of school suggest School District No. 73 Kamloops-Thompson, will have 14,137 students this year.

The district’s projections show there will be 8,621 students in our elementary schools and 5,516 students in our secondary schools.

Other pressure points include Aberdeen, David Thompson and Summit elementary schools. The District will continue to watch and adjust staffing levels and other resources to ensure all students have productive learning environments, and to comply with this year’s revised class size and composition requirements.

“There is no question that space is at a premium in some of our schools,” said Rob Schoen, district assistant superintendent of elementary schools. “In some schools, we will use every available room, including the learning resource and music rooms, to ensure we have the required number of classrooms.”

Additionally, the district can also consider bussing students from one school to another with more space, but staff will do everything possible to keep children in their catchment schools.