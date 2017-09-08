No way to treat a tourist

Photo: CTV

An elderly tourist had her purse snatched in downtown Kamloops Thursday evening.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a male suspect who robbed the Australian woman near the corner of 3rd Avenue and Lansdowne Street just before 7:30 p.m.

The visitor was walking downtown when grabbed her purse and ran off.

The woman wasn't injured in the robbery, but was shaken up, says RCMP Sgt. Darren Michels.

A bystander attempted to give chase, but was unable to catch the suspect.

The purse and contents were eventually located a short distance away, with the woman's wallet missing.

The suspect is described as caucasian, in his mid-twenties, five feet nine to five feet 11 inches tall, with a slim build. He was wearing jean shorts, a black T-shirt and a beige hat, turned backwards.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.