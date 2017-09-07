Smoke keeps pupils indoors

Photo: File photo

Students in Kamloops will be heading indoors to get some fresh air.

As a result of continuing poor air quality, School District 73 has decided to keep elementary school students indoors when the Environment Canada air quality index reaches seven or higher.

Health Canada indicates those with health or breathing problems should stay indoors when the AQHI reaches seven or above.

The school district said “children should take it easy and to ensure children do not engage in strenuous activities at unstructured times such as recess and lunch hours, the district has decided it is in the best interest of students to keep them inside."

The direction will not apply at secondary schools, where staff and students are advised to follow Health Canada guidelines.

Principals in schools outside Kamloops will be advised to use their judgment and their senses to assess local air quality to the best of their ability. If in doubt, principals will also be asked to keep children indoors during unstructured play times.