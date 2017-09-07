Mounties make drug bust

45162
Six individuals are facing charges after a drug bust was made by Kamloops RCMP on Aug. 25.

Authorities executed search warrants in a Kamloops' hotel room and in a 2008 BMW 128i. They seized $18,621 dollars, 1,136 grams of cocaine, 434 grams of heroine, 480 grams of methamphetamine, 34 grams of crack cocaine, 17 grams of xanax and 40 grams of a drug that has not been identified.

RCMP also seized a "large amount of drug paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking." 

The six suspects, five male adults and one female adult, are facing numerous drug-related charges, and charges of possession of property obtained by crime.

Five of the suspects are from Kamloops, while one male suspect is from Vancouver. All are known to police, according to Kamloops RCMP.

