44110

Kamloops  

Evac centre winding down

- | Story: 206021

Social services officials hope at least one large centre for wildfire evacuees can be closed this weekend, despite warnings that the wildfire season in the province isn't over.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District plans to begin winding down services that include emergency accommodation at a sports arena in Kamloops, although spokeswoman Debbie Sell says those plans would change if wildfires flare.

Sell says some evacuees remain in Kamloops and still need assistance, but most of the hundreds of families chased off their properties by fire in July and August are now home.

The blaze that broke out in early July near Ashcroft, southwest of Kamloops, was responsible for many of those evacuations and has now burned nearly 2,000 square kilometres.

The wildfire service says the blaze is just 50 per cent contained and recently prompted a new round of evacuations after crossing into the Cariboo Regional District, but Sell says affected residents did not seek help in Kamloops.

"A lot of the evacuation orders that have been issued recently have been in the Cariboo Regional District and those residents have gone to 100 Mile House for services," she says.

The TNRD's emergency operation centre has been open at the Sandman Centre arena since July 15.

By then, officials had already expanded evacuation facilities in Kamloops twice as they struggled to accommodate thousands forced out by the Ashcroft-area wildfire and other fires to the north and east.

Chris Duffy with Emergency Management BC said Wednesday that the fires have damaged or destroyed 431 structures, including 220 homes, since the season began on April 1.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kamloops News

39332


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >


45192


41513
Real Estate
3090191
Lakeview Heights off Thacker
4 bedrooms 5 baths
$1,398,000
more details
44675


43738


Send us your News Tips!


Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Procyon
Procyon Kamloops SPCA >


45406


Hilarious opening to a stand up set

Must Watch
Rules are rules…
Elizabeth Olsen doesn’t listen to advice given by sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley
Showbiz
Actress Elizabeth Olsen has praised her "inspiring"
The exploding hammer festival in Mexico
Must Watch
I would pay to see a gladiator-style fight that used these!
Pink’s daughter was not impressed by mom’s MTV prize and VMAs speech
Music
Pink's daughter was far from impressed by her mom's...
Best of Seven Redheads – September 7, 2017
Galleries
Who doesn’t love redheads? Vote for your favourite below!


Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
45653