Kamloops  

Maritimes sends firefighters

- | Story: 205989

Another group of New Brunswick firefighters is heading to British Columbia to help battle historic forest fires in the province.

A crew of 16 firefighters from New Brunswick and five from Newfoundland and Labrador are travelling to the Kamloops area to help with fires that have charred more than 11,500 square kilometres.

Energy and Resource Development Minister Rick Doucet says it will be the 13th mobilization from New Brunswick this summer.

Twelve firefighters who left on Aug. 22 are due to return to New Brunswick this week after helping with what the BC Wildfire Service says are 158 fires still burning in the province.

New Brunswick is part of the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre, which helps co-ordinate aid among provinces.

So far this year, 67 firefighters have been deployed to combat out-of-province forest fires, while New Brunswick sent 77 firefighters to Alberta and Nova Scotia last year.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kamloops News

39634


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >


45192


36520
Real Estate
3186221
936 Lloyd Jones drive
4 bedrooms 4 baths
$788,000
more details
44892


45449


Send us your News Tips!


Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Procyon
Procyon Kamloops SPCA >




German man sets new record for carrying beer steins

Must Watch
The hero we need but don’t deserve…
Soccer coaches vs. Hockey coaches
Must Watch
I’m not even sure what that coach thinks he is going to...
Daily Dose – September 7, 2017
Daily Dose
A soaring Daily Dose is here!
Daily Dose – September 7, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
No tears, there’s still a second page!
Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes caught holding hands in Malibu
Showbiz
Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes appeared to confirm long-running...


Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41629