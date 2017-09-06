Tiny protest for big project

Photo: File photo

An Interior First Nation is hoping something tiny can make a big difference.

Members of the Secwepemc Nation are constructing the first of 10 tiny houses they plan to put directly in the path of Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline.

“The tiny house, based on a design from allies at Standing Rock, is being constructed on unceded Secwepemc territory — the largest Indigenous territory Kinder Morgan’s controversial Trans Mountain expansion pipeline plans to cross,” said Kanahus Manuel, of the Secwepemc Women’s Warrior Society.

“The house is a symbol of the community’s opposition to the pipeline and a message to the Trudeau government that the pipeline does not have Secwepemc consent, a right protected under the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

"Given that a spill is virtually inevitable, the 900,000 barrels of diluted bitumen the pipeline would carry through 518 kilometres of Secwepemc land pose ongoing threats to the community, its culture, traditional homelands and waters.”

The house build will take place Thursday, from 1 to 5 p.m.