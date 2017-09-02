42177
45497

Kamloops  

5 hurt in pile up

- | Story: 205673

A multi-vehicle accident near Kamloops sent five people to hospital.

Kamloops RCMP Staff Sgt. Robert Daly said on Sept. 1 at approximately 5 p.m., emergency crews attended to a six-vehicle collision on the Trans Canada Highway at Vicar’s Road.

“The collision occurred in the fast lane of east-bound traffic causing a one-lane blockage of the highway for approximately two hours. Five persons were taken to Royal Inland Hospital with non-life threatening injuries,” said Daly. “All six vehicles needed to be towed from the scene. Due to the long weekend, police ask for driver patience and awareness of safety by keeping safe distances between vehicles.”

There is no word on the cause of the accident or if charges are expected.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kamloops News

44598


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >


45192


36520
Real Estate
2953234
5684 Mountainside Drive
6 bedrooms 3 baths
$1,248,000
more details
44864


45455


Send us your News Tips!


Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Snowball
Snowball Kamloops SPCA >


40605


Daily Dose – September 2, 2017

Daily Dose
Take aim at today’s Daily Dose!
Daily Dose – September 2, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Beer solves all problems. Beer.
Miley Cyrus breaks down in tears announcing Hurricane Harvey donation
Music
Miley Cyrus became overcome with emotion as she spoke to U.S.
TGIF Gifs – Sept 1, 2017
Galleries
Going into the long weekend all like: untitled untitled untitled...
TGIF Gifs – Sept 1, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Always keep your eye on the prize Eye on the prize Cockatoo would...


Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada