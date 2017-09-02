5 hurt in pile up

Photo: Contributed A multi-vehicle accident near Kamloops sent five people to hospital.

Kamloops RCMP Staff Sgt. Robert Daly said on Sept. 1 at approximately 5 p.m., emergency crews attended to a six-vehicle collision on the Trans Canada Highway at Vicar’s Road.

“The collision occurred in the fast lane of east-bound traffic causing a one-lane blockage of the highway for approximately two hours. Five persons were taken to Royal Inland Hospital with non-life threatening injuries,” said Daly. “All six vehicles needed to be towed from the scene. Due to the long weekend, police ask for driver patience and awareness of safety by keeping safe distances between vehicles.”

There is no word on the cause of the accident or if charges are expected.