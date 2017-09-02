44110

Kamloops  

Bull still on the loose

An ill-tempered bull is still running loose around Kamloops.

The 1,400-pound beast has been on the run for more than a week, and was spotted again Friday in the Petersen Creek area.

When police arrived, once again the elusive animal had given them the slip. 

Several sightings were later made about 9 p.m. on Summit Drive and then at Albert McGowan Park. 

RCMP and a conservation officer were hot on the trail of the bull, but it managed to cross Highway 5A and was last seen heading south to Knutsford, says Staff Sgt. Edward Preto.  

The public is reminded to keep a healthy distance from the animal and not to approach it.  

"This bull is very unpredictable and considered dangerous," said Preto.

