Kamloops  

Health minister goes to pot

Former B.C. Health Minister Terry Lake has jumped from politics to the medical marijuana industry.

Lake, who says he will continue to live in Kamloops,has accepted the post of vice-president of corporate social responsibility with Quebec-based Hydropothecary.

The 60-year-old veterinarian, who was health minister from 2013 until he left politics earlier this year, says protecting young people is his biggest priority as the federal government moves to legalize marijuana in 2018.

He says cannabis can have a negative impact on the developing brain and he's concerned that many young people are using marijuana of unknown quality and with undetermined levels of THC, the main mind-altering ingredient in pot.

Lake says legalization will not only set a minimum age for marijuana use, but it will also ensure a higher quality of the drug.

He believes medical marijuana has the potential to displace other medications like opioids.

Hydropothecary's website says the company, incorporated in 2013, combines artisanal growing techniques and quality production with the highest levels of customer service, privacy and satisfaction.

The company says it is a licensed producer and distributor of medical marijuana under Health Canada regulations. 

