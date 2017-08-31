Cranky bull still AWOL

Photo: File photo

That's a lot of bull. Really.

An ornery 1,400-pound bull reported missing last week in the Kamloops area is still on the loose.

Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie says some residents of Dallas and Juniper Ridge area have reported seeing the animal, “however, these reports are often on social media and not conveyed to the police. By the time the RCMP receive this information, the bull is no longer in the area.

“Police are asking anyone who sees the bull to contact the Kamloops RCMP immediately.”

The public is reminded to keep a healthy distance from the bull and not to approach it.

“This bull is very unpredictable and considered dangerous,” said Shelkie.