42177

Kamloops  

Cranky bull still AWOL

- | Story: 205502

That's a lot of bull. Really.

An ornery 1,400-pound bull reported missing last week in the Kamloops area is still on the loose.

Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie says some residents of Dallas and Juniper Ridge area have reported seeing the animal, “however, these reports are often on social media and not conveyed to the police. By the time the RCMP receive this information, the bull is no longer in the area.

“Police are asking anyone who sees the bull to contact the Kamloops RCMP immediately.”

The public is reminded to keep a healthy distance from the bull and not to approach it.

“This bull is very unpredictable and considered dangerous,” said Shelkie.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kamloops News

40966


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >


39641


36520
Real Estate
3179402
#218-1999 Hwy 97S. off Grizzly Rd.-West Kelowna
3 bedrooms 1 baths
$144,500
more details
44702


42052


Send us your News Tips!


Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Bear
Bear Kamloops SPCA >


44177


Police visit R. Kelly’s home amid sex cult allegations – report

Music
The parents of the woman at the center of R. Kelly's sex cult scandal reportedly visited the embattled singer's home with...
Guy tries throwing anchor off boat, ends up throwing himself overboard
Must Watch
His friend, who asked the poor guy to throw the anchor, can...
What a modern day Game of Thrones would look like
Must Watch
“There is nothing behind the wall?” Has history...
Mark Hamill initially feared Star Wars reboot wasn’t ‘such a wise idea’
Showbiz
Mark Hamill was scared about returning to the Star Wars franchise...
Best of Seven – Pool Floaties, August 31, 2017
Galleries
This is exactly why you need to stock up on pool floaties. Vote...


Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38020