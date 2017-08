Photo: Contributed

Fire crews made short work of a grass fire near Kamloops.

Kamloops RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said the grass fire broke out down East Shuswap Road, four kilometres from Highway 5, on Wednesday.

Police closed East Shuswap Road to allow fire crews to douse the flames.

Shelkie said three fire trucks attended and brought the blaze under control.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.