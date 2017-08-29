City cleaning up needles

Photo: Kamloops This Week

The City of Kamloops is working with partners to improve needle cleanup services in the city.

The Ask Wellness Society and the Kamloops Business Improvement Association have both partnered with the City on needle cleanup efforts. Staff from those organizations pick up sharps and keep watch for anyone who may be having a drug overdose.

Staff from the ASK Wellness overdose prevention program pick up discarded needles and other similar materials, five days per week from 8:30-10:30 a.m. They also monitor areas where drug users may have discarded needles.

The KCBIA customer care and patrol team, who are trained in first aid and carry naloxone kits, patrols downtown streets for any safety concern.

“While we are determined to provide the best level of care to individuals who are deeply addicted and disengaged from community, we also recognize that their behaviour continues to have a negative impact on the community at large and we feel it essential to make every effort to support and respond to the needs of the overall community in this way", said Bob Hughes, executive director of ASK Wellness.

Kamloops currently has five sharps containers in the city, as well as two mobile, supervised consumption sites.

The City is hoping to add between 20-30 sharps bins.

If you find discarded needles anywhere in the city, you are asked to call or text 778-257-1292, or call 250-572-3009, or email [email protected]