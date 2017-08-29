Photo: Contributed

Kamloops RCMP were on the scene of an unfolding police situation early Tuesday.

Few details have been released, but as of 3 a.m., officers had Cambridge Crescent closed off and were "maintaining security" at the scene of the undisclosed event.

"This is an active investigation and subject to change," Staff Sgt. Robert Daly said in a press release.

Police are asking people to stay out of the area and request the public’s patience as emergency services continue to work through the situation.