Incendiary situation

UPDATE: 10:45 a.m.

Numerous townhouses were evacuated after police found a potential incendiary device outside a Kamloops home Tuesday morning.

RCMP arrived at Cambridge Crescent in Brocklehurst about 2 a.m. and located the device.

“Police immediately evacuated residences within the townhouse complex, and the RCMP Explosive Device Unit was contacted,” said Cpl. Jodi Shelkie.

A 38-year-old man was taken into custody. Police said he is from Kememeos and is known to police

The EDU secured the device, and a police dog trained in explosive detection from Kelowna was brought in, but no other devices were located.

No one was injured during the incident, and residents have returned home.

The man is being held in custody.

ORIGINAL: 6 a.m.

Kamloops RCMP were on the scene of an unfolding police situation early Tuesday.

Few details have been released, but as of 3 a.m., officers had Cambridge Crescent closed off and were "maintaining security" at the scene of the undisclosed event.

"This is an active investigation and subject to change," Staff Sgt. Robert Daly said in a press release.

Police are asking people to stay out of the area and request the public’s patience as emergency services continue to work through the situation.