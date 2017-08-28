Crash sends 1 to hospital

Photo: Google Street View

The sole occupant of a vehicle has been taken to hospital following a single vehicle crash on the Coquihalla Highway Monday afternoon.

The collision occurred shortly after noon between the Logan Lake Turn and Inks Lake Truck Stop.

Police say the vehicle was travelling northbound when it crossed lanes of traffic, went off the road, climbed an embankment, then rolled back onto the highway about 500 feet from where it left the road.

The Alberta man was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

RCMP at the scene said many motorists travelling the road following the collision did not abide by the law of slowing down to 70 km/h when approaching emergency vehicles.

Police, fire and ambulance were on the scene at the time.