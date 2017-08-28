Bull evades capture

Photo: pinterest File photo of large tan bull with horns but not the guy wanted by police.

A 1,400 pound bull has been on the loose since last week after escaping from the BC Livestock Yard in Kamloops. Now police are searching for it and asking the public to be very careful.

Kamloops RCMP and officials with the BC Livestock Yard are asking for the public’s help in locating the giant animal which took off from the yard, located on the TransCanada Highway East.

The bull is described as tan in colour with large horns but without any markings or brands.

“This animal is very unpredictable and could be dangerous. Police are warning the public to not approach the bull,” said Cpl. Jodi Shelkie, RCMP spokesperson.

Officers received information that the animal was spotted on the weekend between Tanager Drive and the Pineridge Golf Course.

However, Shelkie said he could have travelled a good distance in any direction.

Anyone who sees the animal is asked to immediately call Kamloops RCMP or the BC Livestock Yard.