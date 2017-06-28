Dew Drop fire doubles

Photo: Twitter/Debby Hallstrom The Dew Drop fire west of Kamloops has more than doubled in size.

A wildfire burning about 12 kilometres west of Kamloops has doubled in size since Tuesday afternoon.

The Dew Drop fire has grown from 75 hectares to 156 hectares in size.

Heavy winds combined with hot and dry conditions caused the fire to breach its original prescribed boundary.

Fire information officer Justine Hunse says 20 BC Wildfire Service firefighters "made significant progress on the first overnight."

There were 69 firefighters working the scene yesterday, with more expected to arrive today, along with air support as needed.

The fire is believed to have been human caused and was initially allowed to continue as a controlled burn. An investigation is underway.

There is no threat to public safety or structures at the present time.

While the fire is burning near a road, Hunse says there are no road closures or traffic diversions.