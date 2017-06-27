Naked and in distress

Photo: Google Maps Columbia Street in Kamloops was shut down Tuesday to allow police to deal with a naked and agitated male.

A portion of Columbia Street in Kamloops' city centre had to be shut down around 5 a.m. Tuesday after a report of a naked man, displaying angry behaviour, walking on Columbia near First Avenue.

RCMP officers found the man completely naked, agitated and hanging off of a retaining wall approximately 10 feet above the sidewalk, said Cpl. Jodi Shelkie, RCMP spokesperson.

Officers shut down eastbound traffic on Columbia Street in order to safely end the incident.

"The 51-year-old male was apprehended without incident and taken to Royal Inland Hospital to be assessed as his behaviour appeared to be related to medical issues rather than criminal activity," Shelkie said.

The street was re-opened immediately after the incident ended.