Kamloops  

Wrong ways to drive

Kamloops RCMP are shaking their heads after stopping a driver early Tuesday morning who had open beer in his vehicle, was on his cell phone and was also a prohibited driver.

Just after 1 a.m., an employee from a local McDonald's restaurant called Kamloops RCMP to report that a customer with a beer in the console of his vehicle was currently in the drive-thru. 

A police officer in the vicinity parked near the restaurant and waited for the vehicle to exit.

"When the vehicle pulled away from the drive-thru the officer noted that the driver was on his cell phone," said Cpl. Jodi Shelkie, RCMP spokesperson. "After the vehicle was stopped, the driver admitted that he was a prohibited driver and had just been to court regarding those charges."

The driver, 29, from Chase, was issued a violation ticket for open liquor in a vehicle and using an electronic device.

He was served an appearance notice to go to court in August for driving while prohibited, and the vehicle, which did not belong to him, was impounded for seven days, Shelkie said.

“Driving is a privilege, not a right,” said Shelkie.  “After you get your driving license you must continue to demonstrate your ability to drive safely on the road in order to keep (or regain) your license. Which, in this case, the driver did not.”

