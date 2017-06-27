Wildfire near Kamloops

Photo: Twitter/Debby Hallstrom Dew Drop fire near Kamloops.

BC Wildfire Service firefighters are battling a fire within sight of Kamloops.

The Dew Drop fire is estimated at 75 hectares in size and is considered active.

It is believed to be human caused and was discovered June 16, however, it was initially allowed to continue as a controlled burn. That has since changed since the growth of the fire, and air tankers were called in Monday.

Photos of the blaze have been shared widely on social media as it is within view of the city.

It is located in the Lac Du Bois grasslands protected area, west of Kamloops, on the north shore of Kamloops Lake.

Meanwhile, the wildfire service tweeted late Monday it is also fighting a 125-hectare blaze near Raven Lake, about 25 kilometres southwest of Alexis Creek and 55 km west of Williams Lake.

The fire is currently out of control, but does not pose a threat to public safety or property.

Air tankers and helicopters were fighting the fire Monday evening.

The public is being urged not to use the Alex Graham-Raven Lake forest service road and to stay out of the area.