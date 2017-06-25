Missing woman sought

Photo: Kamloops RCMP Police are looking for 34-year-old Clarice Krause, who was last seen by family Friday.

Police in Kamloops are looking for a woman who was last seen by her family on Friday.

Clarice Krause left her home Friday in her white Ford Explorer and has not returned.

“The family is concerned for her welfare and would like her to be returned safe,” said Sgt. Darren Michels of the Kamloops RCMP.

Krause, 34, is described as a 5-foot-4, 130 pound woman with shoulder-length, blonde hair and hazel eyes.

The B.C. licence plate on her Explorer is 209 MLT.

Police have asked anyone with information about her whereabouts to call the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.