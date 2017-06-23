Fire danger starts to climb

Photo: BC Wildfire Service

The BC Wildfire Service is preparing for increased fire activity as this weekend looks set to heat up.

With temperatures forecast in the 30s, the service is reminding the public to use caution with campfires and to report any smoke or fires.

The fire danger rating throughout the Kamloops Fire Centre is currently "moderate" to "high," with pockets of "extreme" in the Lillooet Fire Zone. The Kamloops centre covers the entire Okanagan.

Although campfires are still permitted, they may not be larger than a half-metre wide or high. Anyone who leaves a campfire unattended can be fined $1,150.

Heat or sparks from dirt bike and ATV exhaust systems could also easily start a wildfire in tall grass.

To report a wildfire call *5555 on a cellphone or 1-800-663-5555 toll-free.