43096
43143

Kamloops  

Fire danger starts to climb

- | Story: 200235

The BC Wildfire Service is preparing for increased fire activity as this weekend looks set to heat up.

With temperatures forecast in the 30s, the service is reminding the public to use caution with campfires and to report any smoke or fires.

The fire danger rating throughout the Kamloops Fire Centre is currently "moderate" to "high," with pockets of "extreme" in the Lillooet Fire Zone. The Kamloops centre covers the entire Okanagan.

Although campfires are still permitted, they may not be larger than a half-metre wide or high. Anyone who leaves a campfire unattended can be fined $1,150. 

Heat or sparks from dirt bike and ATV exhaust systems could also easily start a wildfire in tall grass.

To report a wildfire call *5555 on a cellphone or 1-800-663-5555 toll-free. 

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kamloops News

42311


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >


39641


36520
Real Estate
3105694
492 Sheila Cres
5 bedrooms 3 baths
$629,000
more details
42311


37403


Send us your News Tips!


Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Furball
Furball Kamloops SPCA >


42711


TGIF Gifs – June 23, 2017

Galleries
In this weeks TGIF Gifs, we confront our deepest fears and more! MFW I’m confronted with my responsibilities Would anyone...
TGIF Gifs – June 23, 2017 (2)
Galleries
These kids are taking fidget spinners way too far! untitled...
Youth baseball player makes crazy jump over the catcher to tag home
Must Watch
Pro baseball needs way more acrobatic stuff like this!
Courteney Cox ‘would love’ to have a baby with Johnny McDaid
Showbiz
Courteney Cox is keen to have another baby with boyfriend Johnny...
Japanese sumo robots move insanely fast!
Must Watch
It’s like watching typewriters fight.


Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38782