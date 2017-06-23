Motorcyclist dies in crash

Photo: Contributed A Kamloops man is dead following a motorcycle accident.

A 32-year-old Kamloops man is dead following a motorcycle accident Thursday evening.

RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said police received a report of a single-vehicle motorcycle collision about 6:30 p.m. on Highway 5A at Cardu Hill.

“When police and BC Ambulance arrived on scene, the driver of the motorcycle was deceased,” said Shelkie.

The cause of the accident is unknown. RCMP traffic analysts and the coroner’s office are investigating.

“A witness to the accident stated that the motorcycle went off the road in a curve on the highway,” said Shelkie.