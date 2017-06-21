Heritage site a No to mine

First Nations leaders have declared the Pipsell area a cultural heritage site and are saying No to the Ajax open-pit mine near Kamloops.

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs and other leaders gathered at the Secwepemc Heritage Park on Wednesday to make the announcement about the Jacko Lake area. The event also marked the opening of a museum exhibit on the area's significance and the release of a video on the subject.

"This collaboration is an opportunity to share the story of our sacred connection to this land as the original people, and educate the public about our culture, stories and the title and rights process," said museum archivist Carryl Armstrong.

The Secwepemc say Pipsell is a cultural keystone that must be preserved. The band said it is uniquely situated to serve as a place of sharing between indigenous and non-indigenous peoples.

“Our connection to Pipsell ... is irreplaceable and deeply grounded in one of our oral histories known as the Trout Children. We cannot transport our connection to Pipsell to another site," said Skeetchestn Chief Ron Ignace.

“As stewards of our territory, we each have a responsibility to our families, communities, the Secwepemc Nation, as well as the guests of our homelands, to ensure that we are doing our best to ensure healthy people and environment for today and the future," added Tk’emlÃºps te Secwepemc Chief Fred Seymour.

Shuswap Nation Tribal Chair Chief Wayne Christian, Green Party of Canada Leader Elizabeth May and Wilderness Committee national campaign director Joe Foy also took part in the ceremony.