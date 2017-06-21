41367
43388

Kamloops  

Heritage site a No to mine

- | Story: 200035

 

First Nations leaders have declared the Pipsell area a cultural heritage site and are saying No to the Ajax open-pit mine near Kamloops.

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs and other leaders gathered at the Secwepemc Heritage Park on Wednesday to make the announcement about the Jacko Lake area. The event also marked the opening of a museum exhibit on the area's significance and the release of a video on the subject.

"This collaboration is an opportunity to share the story of our sacred connection to this land as the original people, and educate the public about our culture, stories and the title and rights process," said museum archivist Carryl Armstrong.

The Secwepemc say Pipsell is a cultural keystone that must be preserved. The band said it is uniquely situated to serve as a place of sharing between indigenous and non-indigenous peoples.

“Our connection to Pipsell ... is irreplaceable and deeply grounded in one of our oral histories known as the Trout Children. We cannot transport our connection to Pipsell to another site," said Skeetchestn Chief Ron Ignace.

“As stewards of our territory, we each have a responsibility to our families, communities, the Secwepemc Nation, as well as the guests of our homelands, to ensure that we are doing our best to ensure healthy people and environment for today and the future," added Tk’emlÃºps te Secwepemc Chief Fred Seymour.

Shuswap Nation Tribal Chair Chief Wayne Christian, Green Party of Canada Leader Elizabeth May and Wilderness Committee national campaign director Joe Foy also took part in the ceremony.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kamloops News

40645


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >


39641


36520
Real Estate
3081602
993 Borden Avenue
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$429,000
more details
41380


39776


Send us your News Tips!


Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Hershey
Hershey Kamloops SPCA >


39831


Weird Wednesday – June 21, 2017

Galleries
We highly endorse this weeks Weird Wednesday!
Weird Wednesday – June 21, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Get comfortable…
Cricket’s video review technology is incredible!
Must Watch
In the NFL, you just get a few different camera angles and some...
Adele shares a cup of tea and cuddle with Grenfell Tower firefighters
Music
Adele visited firefighters at Chelsea Firestation on Monday to...
Guy with 45 instruments uses them all in a single song
Must Watch
This is the perfect response to anyone who asks why you’d...


Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39238