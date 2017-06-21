42598
43009

Kamloops  

B&E suspect swims for it

- | Story: 200025

A robbery suspect in Kamloops may have decided a swim was better than arrest as he tried to evade police early Wednesday morning.

RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie says officers were responding to reports of a break-in at the G&M Trailer Park about 6 a.m. when a man was tracked by a police dog to the nearby Thompson River.

She says the man was able to swim across, but remained in the water on the south shore, clinging to the remnants of an old dock as the Kamloops Fire and Rescue boat closed in.

Officers were eventually able to convince the 23-year-old to wade to shallow water and surrender so he could be taken to hospital for treatment of hypothermia.

He's expected to make a full recovery.

The suspect recently moved to B.C. and has numerous outstanding warrants out of Alberta and Manitoba.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kamloops News

39638


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >


39641


41513
Real Estate
3081602
993 Borden Avenue
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$429,000
more details
39181


39776


Send us your News Tips!


Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Hershey
Hershey Kamloops SPCA >


42948


Weird Wednesday – June 21, 2017

Galleries
We highly endorse this weeks Weird Wednesday!
Weird Wednesday – June 21, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Get comfortable…
Cricket’s video review technology is incredible!
Must Watch
In the NFL, you just get a few different camera angles and some...
Adele shares a cup of tea and cuddle with Grenfell Tower firefighters
Music
Adele visited firefighters at Chelsea Firestation on Monday to...
Guy with 45 instruments uses them all in a single song
Must Watch
This is the perfect response to anyone who asks why you’d...


Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39238