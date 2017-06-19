Fake US $ used in Kamloops

Photo: RCMP This file photo shows fake US $20 bill.

Counterfeit U.S. $20 bills have been making the rounds in Kamloops.

Over the past week, numerous local businesses have reported either inadvertently accepting the fake 20s or have refused to accept what appeared to be counterfeit American money, police said.

Kamloops RCMP have urged all businesses to review counterfeit detection techniques with their employees.

As well, employees should know it is within their right to refuse any cash payment if they suspect it might be counterfeit.

More information on counterfeit bill detection for either Canadian or American money can be found on the Bank of Canada website.