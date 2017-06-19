43322
Kamloops  

Newcomer scam fails

A scam aimed at wringing money out of new immigrants through threats failed when a woman was targeted in Kamloops recently.

Kamloops RCMP report that a newcomer to Canada received threatening phone calls from people pretending to be an immigration official and police representative who demanded money.

“A recent immigrant to Kamloops reported that someone purporting to be from Citizenship and Immigration Canada was calling her and claiming there were alleged complaints against the victim,” said Cpl. Jodi Shelkie, RCMP spokesperson, in a press release. “They said that her visa had been revoked and the police had issued a warrant for her arrest.”

Call display showed the telephone calls were supposedly coming from the office of Immigration Canada and the local RCMP detachment.

“The phone scammer advised the immigrant that they had to wire them thousands of dollars or they would be arrested and deported.”

Instead, the woman called Kamloops RCMP.

“This is a scam,” Shelkie said bluntly. “Citizenship and Immigration Canada never accept payments over the phone by pre-paid credit cards or private money transfers. The fraudsters use cloning apps to show legitimate phone numbers to trick the victims into sending money.”

Shelkie said people should hang up immediately if they find themselves involved in a call of that nature. They should then call Immigration Canada to confirm their status and make a report to their local RCMP detachment.

Last July, Kamloops RCMP warned of a scam targeting immigrants to Canada.

