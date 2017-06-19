Thompson River level down

Photo: Brian Lapointe June 8th photo shows the high level of the Thompson River.

The water level of the Thompson River dropped more than a metre in the past week and boat launches have reopened.

However the City of Kamloops says the water level remains high and urges residents to continue to use caution in and around waterways.

A city press release states: “There have been reports of dislodged river markers and residents are asked to be extra cautious if they are on the river with motorized boats.”

Idling speeds are recommended as a precautionary measure and to prevent river bank erosion.

High waters have caused excess debris requiring extra vigilance for all water users.

Meanwhile, public works crews continue to remove temporary flood protection works as river levels drop.

The city has implemented free sand bag disposal at landfills.