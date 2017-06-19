Kamloops fight death arrest

41717

Kamloops  

A 27-year-old Kamloops man was to appear in court Monday charged with murder in connection with a fight last December that left another man unconscious on the ground. The victim, Sean Dunn, died shortly afterward.

The RCMP said James David Bond was arrested without incident by the Major Crimes Unit on Friday.

“Bond has no previous history of violence and a minor criminal record,” said Cpl. Jodi Shelkie, RCMP spokesperson, in a press release. “Bond will be going before a judge today, June 19th.”

In the early morning of Dec. 30, 2016, RCMP were called to the scene of a fight near the 400 block of Tranquille Road.

“Initial reports indicated that a fight in progress had left a lone male unconscious on the ground. Medical treatment was administered by BC Ambulance but the 42-year-old victim succumbed to his injuries while on scene,” said Shelkie. “Information gathered at the time of the incident indicated that the fight appeared to have stemmed from an argument between two men who had become acquainted that night at a local pub."

