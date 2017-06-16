41717

Kamloops  

5K Foam Fest is back

The 5K Foam Fest is back at Sun Peaks this weekend.

The cross-country obstacle race is part of a nationwide series that has collected $35,000 for Habitat for Humanity and thousands of pounds of food for local food banks. 

"We have some fun new things happening this year at the event, but as always will crank a wicked after party for everyone," said Jesse Fulton, president of 365 Sports Inc. 

With 22 unique obstacles and thousands of gallons of foamy fun, athletes and novices alike can participate. 

There's also a 20-foot “sky fall” drop onto a stunt bag, bouncy castles, the world’s tallest portable inflatable water slide, food and drink vendors, and an on-site DJ. 

Visit www.the5kfoamfest.com for more information. 

