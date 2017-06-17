42377
Looking back on dark day

By John Moorhouse

June 18, 1962 – a date forever embedded in Bert Terry’s memory.

Fifty-five years have passed since that fateful day when three fellow RCMP officers were shot and killed in Kamloops.

“That was the worst day I ever had with the RCMP. Three of my working buddies were shot to death within a matter of a couple of minutes,” he recalled. “That was pretty hard.”

The shootout came to mind as Bert and his wife Phyllis recounted their lives while making a donation to the Penticton Regional Hospital expansion campaign. They have lived in Penticton since 1986.

Bert was on duty as a constable with the Kamloops detachment that day.  It was the morning after a boisterous community festival, and the cells were filled with those who had celebrated a bit too hard the night before.

Shortly before 9 a.m., a pair of game wardens spotted a man swinging and pointing a rifle near the downtown welfare office. The gunman, George Booth, was believed to have been enraged after his cheques were reduced.

Booth threatened to kill the approaching wardens, and police were called in. Constables Joseph Keck, Gordon Pedersen and off-duty (and unarmed) Const. Donald Weisgerber arrived within minutes. The suspect started walking away from them towards a nearby creek, refusing to heed their orders to stop.

He eventually shot Pedersen, and in the ensuing gunfight, both Keck and Weisgerber were killed. Booth fled into the hills.

Bert had been escorting prisoners from the Kamloops courthouse when word of the shooting came in.

“We had 54 prisoners in the lockup,” he said. “But once the prisoners heard what happened and why, not one of them complained about being kept in the cells.” 

A manhunt ensued, and Booth was located about three hours later. He died in the gunfight.                                

Bert said the young constables’ deaths rocked the community. A joint funeral for the slain officers at the local hockey arena attracted more than 1,500 mourners. 

