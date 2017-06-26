A rocking Canada Day

Photo: Contributed Canadian rock icons 54.40 will perform on Canada Day at Sun Peaks Resort.

Canada's 150th will rock at Sun Peaks Resort.

On July 1, the resort near Kamloops will join the rest of the country in celebrating Canada's 150th birthday with iconic Canadian rock band 54.40.

Kicking off the festivities at 8 a.m. with a pancake buffet at Masa's Bar + Grill, the jam-packed roster of free activities and live entertainment runs all day, and promises something for guests of all ages.

From Laughing Logger comedy shows and axe throwing demonstrations to a ball hockey tournament and Mountain of Beer and Poutine Cook-off, there will be a bevy of Canadian-themed activities throughout the day, paying tribute to the nation's heritage.

"We are thrilled to be hosting Canada's 150th birthday celebrations in Sun Peaks," said Arlene Schieven, Tourism Sun Peaks president and CEO. "So much of Canada`s identity and rich history has been forged through adventure and outdoor exploration, so it seems very fitting to be celebrating in the mountains, at Canada's Alpine Village. And what better way to close out the day, than with a free outdoor concert."

The celebrations will close with a performance by 54.40, taking place at the Main Stage outside of Bento's Day Lodge at 6 p.m.

A full list of events can be found online.

Due to the risk of forest fire, there will be no fireworks display.