41299

Kamloops  

A rocking Canada Day

- | Story: 199497

Canada's 150th will rock at Sun Peaks Resort.

On July 1, the resort near Kamloops will join the rest of the country in celebrating Canada's 150th birthday with iconic Canadian rock band 54.40.

Kicking off the festivities at 8 a.m. with a pancake buffet at Masa's Bar + Grill, the jam-packed roster of free activities and live entertainment runs all day, and promises something for guests of all ages.

From Laughing Logger comedy shows and axe throwing demonstrations to a ball hockey tournament and Mountain of Beer and Poutine Cook-off, there will be a bevy of Canadian-themed activities throughout the day, paying tribute to the nation's heritage.

"We are thrilled to be hosting Canada's 150th birthday celebrations in Sun Peaks," said Arlene Schieven, Tourism Sun Peaks president and CEO. "So much of Canada`s identity and rich history has been forged through adventure and outdoor exploration, so it seems very fitting to be celebrating in the mountains, at Canada's Alpine Village. And what better way to close out the day, than with a free outdoor concert."

The celebrations will close with a performance by 54.40, taking place at the Main Stage outside of Bento's Day Lodge at 6 p.m.

A full list of events can be found online.

Due to the risk of forest fire, there will be no fireworks display.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kamloops News

40928


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >


39641


36520
Real Estate
3082484
1594 Chardonnay Place
5 bedrooms 5 baths
$1,079,000
more details
41225


40027


Send us your News Tips!


Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Daffodil
Daffodil Kamloops SPCA >


42052


Motivational Monday – June 26, 2017

Galleries
Find some motivation to get your week started!
Motivational Monday – June 26, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Be awesome, okay?
“This is not soccer”
Must Watch
In rugby it’s strongly frowned upon to appeal for any sort...
Steve Carell wasn’t recognized by celebrity tour guests
Showbiz
Steve Carell was left humiliated after he went to surprise guests...
GPS is ‘free,’ and you have the US military to thank
Must Watch
Of course a system for having pinpoint-accurate position data was...


Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37222