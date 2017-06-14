42877

Kamloops  

Slain officers remembered

- | Story: 199441

June 18, 1962 is a date forever embedded in Bert Terry’s memory.

Now, 55 years have passed since that fateful day when three fellow RCMP officers were shot and killed in Kamloops.

“That was the worst day I ever had with the RCMP. Three of my working buddies were shot to death within a matter of a couple of minutes,” he recalled. “That was pretty hard.”

The police shootout with a deranged gunman quickly came to mind, while Bert and his wife Phyllis recounted their lives together while making a recent donation to the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation to help provide medical equipment for the Penticton Regional Hospital expansion. The couple have lived in Penticton since 1986.

Bert, who served 25 years with the RCMP ending in 1977, was on duty as a constable with the Kamloops detachment that day. It was the morning after a boisterous community festival and the cells were filled with those who had celebrated a bit too hard the night before.

Shortly before 9 a.m., a pair of game wardens spotted a man swinging and pointing a rifle near the government welfare office in downtown Kamloops. The gunman, George Booth, was believed to have been enraged with the welfare office after his cheques had progressively become smaller in recent months.

After Booth threatened to kill the approaching game wardens, they backed off and called the RCMP. Constables Joseph Keck, Gordon Pedersen and off-duty (and unarmed) Constable Donald Weisgerber arrived at the scene within minutes. The suspect started walking away from them towards a nearby creek, refusing to heed their orders to stop.

He eventually pulled his rifle from its leather scabbard and made threatening gestures as the police tried to work their way around him.

This agitated him even more and he shot Pedersen who was crouching at the side of a dry creek bed. In the ensuing gunfight, both Keck and Weisgerber were killed and Booth fled the scene, heading into the hills further up the creek canyon.

Bert Terry had been escorting prisoners back and forth from the Kamloops Court House that morning when word of the shooting came in.

“We had 54 prisoners in the lockup,” he said. “But once the prisoners heard what happened and why, not one of them complained about being kept in the cells.”

A police manhunt ensued. This time, instead of their service revolvers, the RCMP armed themselves with hunting rifles. After locating the suspect about three hours later, another gunfight ensued in which Booth was killed.

Bert Terry noted the young constables’ deaths rocked the entire community. A joint funeral for the slain officers at the local hockey arena attracted more than 1,500 mourners, including a province-wide RCMP honour guard.

In 2012, some 300 people turned out to a special service in Kamloops to mark the 50th anniversary of the tragic shooting. The memory lives on.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kamloops News

42809


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >


39641


41513
Real Estate
3079439
36-1874 Parkview Crescent
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$448,452
more details
42057


41263


Send us your News Tips!


Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Spetz
Spetz Kamloops SPCA >


39653


Weird Wednesday – June 14, 2017

Galleries
Welcome to our “Are you sure about that?” edition of Weird Wednesday.
Weird Wednesday – June 14, 2017 (2)
Galleries
If this gallery doesn’t pump you up, nothing will.
Skiing in Vermont in June looks… grassy
Must Watch
There’s more green than white on Vermont’s Killington...
Backstreet Boys extend Las Vegas residency
Music
The Backstreet Boys have extended their Las Vegas residency into...
How an F1 steering wheel works
Must Watch
All those buttons and no cruise control


Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39622
39499