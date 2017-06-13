Open fires restricted

Photo: BC Wildfire Service

Effective at noon on Thursday, the size of open fires will be restricted throughout the Kamloops Fire Centre region to help prevent wildfires. The region encompasses the entire Okanagan.

The restriction affect larger Category 2 or 3 fires, not campfires.

Prohibited activities include:

The burning of any waste, slash or other materials larger than one-half metre by one-half metre

The burning of more than two open fires of any size at the same time

Stubble or grass fires of any size over any area

The use of fireworks or burning barrels of any size or description

The use of binary exploding targets

Campfires that are a half-metre high by a half-metre wide or smaller are still allowed. The prohibition also does not apply to cooking stoves that use gas, propane or briquettes.

Anyone found in contravention of an open fire prohibition may be issued a ticket for $1,150 or, if convicted in court, be fined up to $100,000 and sentenced to one year in jail. If the contravention causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person may be subject to a penalty of up to $10,000 and be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone.