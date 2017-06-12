42598
Kamloops  

My wife stabbed me

A male was stabbed by his wife on Sunday night. 

Kamloops RCMP received a call from the male at 3:50 p.m.

Police officers located the wife at another residence where she was arrested.  The suspect is being held in custody to go before a judge today. 

Police are recommending charges of Assault with a Weapon. She is 48 years old, from Kamloops and was previously known to police.

The victim was transported to Royal Inland Hospital where he received numerous stitches and was released.    

